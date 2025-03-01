Short Interest in China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Declines By 50.0%

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
China Resources Building Materials Technology Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CARCY remained flat at $6.05 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68. China Resources Building Materials Technology has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $8.81.
About China Resources Building Materials Technology
