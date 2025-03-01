Short Interest in China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Declines By 50.0%

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CARCY remained flat at $6.05 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68. China Resources Building Materials Technology has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $8.81.

About China Resources Building Materials Technology

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, aggregates, and related products and services in Mainland China. It operates through Cement, Concrete, and Aggregates and Others segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

