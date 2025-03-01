Short Interest in Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Rises By 236.4%

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 692,400 shares, a growth of 236.4% from the January 31st total of 205,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,524,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Performance

CFRUY stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,145,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,128. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.