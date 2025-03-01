Short Interest in Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Rises By 236.4%

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 692,400 shares, a growth of 236.4% from the January 31st total of 205,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,524,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Performance
CFRUY stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,145,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,128. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile
