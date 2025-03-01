Short Interest in Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Expands By 23,000.0%

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,000 shares, an increase of 23,000.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.5 days.

Dno Asa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DTNOF opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. Dno Asa has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $1.19.

Dno Asa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 7.8%.

About Dno Asa

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East, the North Sea, and West Africa. The company holds 75% operating interests in the Tawke and Peshkabir fields, and 64% operating interests in the e Baeshiqa license located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; has production licenses across 10 fields Norway and two fields in the United Kingdom; and operating interests in the producing Block CI-27, as well as operates the exploration Block CI-12 in West Africa.

