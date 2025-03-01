Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Rises By 244.3%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,637,500 shares, an increase of 244.3% from the January 31st total of 766,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 263.8 days.

FIBRA Prologis Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of FBBPF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.22. 1,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,566. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18. FIBRA Prologis has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

FIBRA Prologis Company Profile

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2023, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 235 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 46.9 million square feet (4.4 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

