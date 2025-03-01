Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Rises By 244.3%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,637,500 shares, an increase of 244.3% from the January 31st total of 766,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 263.8 days.
FIBRA Prologis Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of FBBPF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.22. 1,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,566. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18. FIBRA Prologis has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $6.00.
FIBRA Prologis Company Profile
