Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Rises By 295.2%

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, an increase of 295.2% from the January 31st total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 735,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.84. 889,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,937. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.91. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

