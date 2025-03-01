Short Interest in Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Rises By 153.8%

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 153.8% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fortitude Gold Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTCO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.02. 30,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,397. Fortitude Gold has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12.

Fortitude Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th.

About Fortitude Gold

Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.

