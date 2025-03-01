Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Drops By 95.3%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the January 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.4 %

HENKY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.12. The stock had a trading volume of 42,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,643. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $21.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

