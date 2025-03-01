Short Interest in High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC) Drops By 66.7%

High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
High Country Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HCBC remained flat at $30.90 during trading on Friday. High Country Bancorp has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.42.
High Country Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter.
High Country Bancorp Announces Dividend
About High Country Bancorp
High Country Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposits. It also provides personal loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial equipment loans, and commercial lines of credit; home equity loans; and mortgage loans.
Read More
