Short Interest in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Increases By 366.7%

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the January 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
iHuman Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.09. 44,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,246. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. iHuman has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.43.
iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. iHuman had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.22%.
iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery.
