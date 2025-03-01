Short Interest in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Expands By 659.3%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a growth of 659.3% from the January 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 58.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SLQD stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.24. 210,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,762. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average is $49.97. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $50.46.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

