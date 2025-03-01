Short Interest in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Increases By 129.9%

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a growth of 129.9% from the January 31st total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Jiayin Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ JFIN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. 70,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,353. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a market cap of $523.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.89. Jiayin Group has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jiayin Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JFIN. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jiayin Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

