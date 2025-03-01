Short Interest in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Drops By 49.1%

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the January 31st total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $13.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

