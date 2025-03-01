Short Interest in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Drops By 49.1%

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the January 31st total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $13.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.