Short Interest in Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Declines By 52.9%

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kardex Price Performance
Shares of KRDXF remained flat at $315.56 during midday trading on Friday. Kardex has a fifty-two week low of $239.22 and a fifty-two week high of $339.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.65.
About Kardex
