Short Interest in Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Decreases By 48.4%

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the January 31st total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Legal & General Group Trading Down 0.3 %
OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $15.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $16.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LGGNY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Legal & General Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.
Legal & General Group Company Profile
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.
