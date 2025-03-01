Short Interest in Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF) Grows By 133.3%

Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ninety One Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS NINTF remained flat at C$1.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.01. Ninety One Group has a twelve month low of C$1.80 and a twelve month high of C$1.90.

Get Ninety One Group alerts:

About Ninety One Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

Receive News & Ratings for Ninety One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninety One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.