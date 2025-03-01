Short Interest in Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF) Grows By 133.3%

Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Ninety One Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS NINTF remained flat at C$1.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.01. Ninety One Group has a twelve month low of C$1.80 and a twelve month high of C$1.90.
About Ninety One Group
