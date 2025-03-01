Short Interest in NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Expands By 264.3%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 264.3% from the January 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NN Group Stock Performance

NNGRY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.33. The company had a trading volume of 21,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,486. NN Group has a 12 month low of $20.97 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

