Short Interest in Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUW) Declines By 88.9%

Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the January 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Oak Woods Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Oak Woods Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. Oak Woods Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

About Oak Woods Acquisition

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses that have their primary operations in technology-enabled healthcare services industry located in the Asia-pacific region.

