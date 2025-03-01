Short Interest in Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUW) Declines By 88.9%

Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the January 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Oak Woods Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of Oak Woods Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. Oak Woods Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.
About Oak Woods Acquisition
