Short Interest in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Expands By 137.5%

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,400 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the January 31st total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 32.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:OSS opened at $3.14 on Friday. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $66.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.23.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies.

