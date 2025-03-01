Short Interest in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Expands By 113.9%

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 113.9% from the January 31st total of 495,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,986,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,900,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,202,000 after buying an additional 289,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,835,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,006,000 after buying an additional 220,794 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,796,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,967,000 after buying an additional 338,089 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,313,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,091,000 after buying an additional 17,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,136,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,836,000 after buying an additional 84,147 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PDI stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,346,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,118. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.34. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $20.90.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.2205 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

