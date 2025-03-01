Short Interest in Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Increases By 104.7%

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,400 shares, an increase of 104.7% from the January 31st total of 654,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.8 days.

Regis Resources Stock Performance

Regis Resources stock remained flat at $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,329. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. Regis Resources has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.23.

About Regis Resources

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns interest in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

