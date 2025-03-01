Short Interest in Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Increases By 104.7%

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,400 shares, an increase of 104.7% from the January 31st total of 654,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.8 days.
Regis Resources Stock Performance
Regis Resources stock remained flat at $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,329. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. Regis Resources has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.23.
About Regis Resources
