Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Decreases By 91.5%

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2025

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAYGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 91.5% from the January 31st total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sodexo Stock Performance

SDXAY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. 22,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,148. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sodexo

About Sodexo

(Get Free Report)

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.