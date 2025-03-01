Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Decreases By 91.5%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 91.5% from the January 31st total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sodexo Stock Performance
SDXAY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. 22,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,148. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.
About Sodexo
Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sodexo
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.