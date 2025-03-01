Short Interest in The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Rises By 455.6%

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 455.6% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.26. 244,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,730. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on BKGFY

About The Berkeley Group

(Get Free Report)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.