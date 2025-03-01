Short Interest in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Grows By 406.3%

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, an increase of 406.3% from the January 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

UBND opened at $21.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $22.43.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 31,317 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,930,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,602 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,445,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,625,000 after buying an additional 526,628 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 322,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after buying an additional 19,533 shares in the last quarter.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

