Short Interest in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Grows By 406.3%

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, an increase of 406.3% from the January 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance
UBND opened at $21.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $22.43.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.
