Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Rises By 833.3%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 833.3% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,308,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 669,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 15,455 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 562,546 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 58,699 shares during the period. Kane Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.16. 65,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,013. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1243 per share. This represents a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

