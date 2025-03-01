Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Silex Systems Price Performance

OTCMKTS SILXY traded down C$0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$12.38. 1,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597. Silex Systems has a 1-year low of C$11.40 and a 1-year high of C$22.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.51.

Silex Systems Company Profile

Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology.

