Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Shares Down 13.9% – What’s Next?

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 13.9% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16. 1,568,296 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 370% from the average session volume of 333,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.

