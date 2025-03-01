Sims Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sims Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Sims Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

VOO stock opened at $546.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $550.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $537.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.90 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

