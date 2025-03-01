SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 89.9% from the January 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOPH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 25,686 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 28,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 42,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.67. 27,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,662. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $7.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $239.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SOPHiA GENETICS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.40.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.

