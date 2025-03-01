SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL) Announces Dividend of $0.18

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1832 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Shares of EMTL traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.01. 6,242 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.78. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $52.27.

The SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (EMTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed and has broad capabilities to invest in investment grade and high-yield emerging market debt. EMTL was launched on Apr 13, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

