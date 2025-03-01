SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT) Declares Dividend of $0.17

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1692 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STOT stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.25. 25,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average is $47.08.

Get SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

About SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (STOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed and has broad capabilities to invest in short duration investment grade and high-yield fixed income securities. STOT was launched on Apr 13, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.