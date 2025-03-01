SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT) Declares Dividend of $0.17

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2025

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOTGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1692 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STOT stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.25. 25,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average is $47.08.

About SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (STOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed and has broad capabilities to invest in short duration investment grade and high-yield fixed income securities. STOT was launched on Apr 13, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.