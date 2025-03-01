SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,486 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swmg LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average of $68.81. The firm has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $72.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

