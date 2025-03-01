SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Stock Holdings Cut by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,976 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF comprises 1.0% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $9,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,456,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

XOP opened at $130.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.46. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.12 and a fifty-two week high of $162.49.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

