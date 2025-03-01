Spectris (LON:SXS) Issues Earnings Results

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 148.10 ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Spectris had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 20.13%.

Shares of LON SXS opened at GBX 2,878 ($36.19) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,767.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,698.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Spectris has a 52 week low of GBX 2,370 ($29.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,611.45 ($45.42).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,707.50 ($59.20).

The experts in providing insight through precision measurement.

Our purpose is to deliver value beyond measure – going beyond just the measurement.

Precision is at the heart of what we do. Spectris provides global customers with specialist insight through our high-tech instruments and test equipment, augmented by the power of our software.

Through a combination of our hardware, analytical and simulation software, we provide our customers with superior data and invaluable insights that enable them to work faster, smarter and more efficiently.

This equips them with the ability to reduce time to market, improve processes, quality and yield.

