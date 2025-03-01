Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Buys 17,711 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 219.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,711 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $111.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.40 and its 200 day moving average is $117.32. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.