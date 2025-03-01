Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Sells 6,263 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,263 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,464,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,971,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 421,703 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,686,000 after buying an additional 324,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,637,000 after buying an additional 255,991 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $101.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $107.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.34. The stock has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.