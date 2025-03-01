Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGWGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.750-0.880 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Stagwell stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. Stagwell has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STGW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stagwell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stagwell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

