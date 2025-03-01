Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 174.5% from the January 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Standard Chartered Trading Down 0.2 %

SCBFY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.92. The company had a trading volume of 82,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,282. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $32.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04.

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.6578 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

