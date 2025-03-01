Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $53.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $53.58. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average is $46.65.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.56. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 67.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

