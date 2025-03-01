StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.46. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 14.51%.

Landmark Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.00%.

In related news, Director Michael E. Scheopner sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $78,385.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,418.39. This trade represents a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $490,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,391.05. This represents a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 43,401 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 127,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 67,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 29,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Recommended Stories

