Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Update

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Suncorp Group Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of Suncorp Group stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.65. 629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. Suncorp Group has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

Get Suncorp Group alerts:

Suncorp Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.1382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.