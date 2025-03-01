Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 0.2% After Insider Selling

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $38.88 and last traded at $42.85. 45,633,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 76,339,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.95.

Specifically, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at $981,785.52. This trade represents a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,519.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,640,618.80. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Capmk raised Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.87.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 908.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,992,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,531,000 after purchasing an additional 55,845,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 914.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,572,000 after buying an additional 11,580,677 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,869,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 929.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,542,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,903,000 after buying an additional 6,810,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1,573.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,897,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,287,000 after buying an additional 4,605,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.