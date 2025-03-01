Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives C$9.95 Average Price Target from Analysts

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Superior Plus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$6.84 on Friday. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$5.15 and a 52-week high of C$10.36. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.83.

In related news, Senior Officer Natasha Anne Cherednichenko acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,445.12. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

