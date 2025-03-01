SVB Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 126,678 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Masco during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $75.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $63.81 and a 1-year high of $86.70.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,658,768.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,988.12. This represents a 26.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MAS. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Masco from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.32.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

