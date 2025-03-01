SVB Wealth LLC Invests $10.31 Million in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,506.25. This trade represents a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 3,640 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.74, for a total transaction of $2,317,733.60. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 4,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,440.48. This represents a 44.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $622.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $616.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $562.46. The company has a market cap of $194.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.42 and a 52 week high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

