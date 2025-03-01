SVB Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 63,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,260,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of SVB Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $546.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $453.90 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $550.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $537.78.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

