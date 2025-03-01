Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the January 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Barclays upgraded Symrise to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.
Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.
