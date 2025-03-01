Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 9,800.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of SNCRL stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

synchronoss technologies (nasdaq: sncr) is the mobile innovation leader that provides personal cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices across the globe. the company’s proven and scalable technology solutions allow customers to connect, synchronize and activate connected devices and services that empower enterprises and consumers to live in a connected world.

