T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 87,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 9,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,421,000 after purchasing an additional 201,802 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $105.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.44. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.49 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,136. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,822.95. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.