Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 1850656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Talos Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Talos Energy

Talos Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Talos Energy by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 787.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Talos Energy during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Talos Energy by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.