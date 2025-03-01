Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP) Insider Edward Buttery Purchases 12,500 Shares

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Free Report) insider Edward Buttery acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £9,625 ($12,103.87).

Taylor Maritime Investments Stock Performance

LON TMIP opened at GBX 63 ($0.79) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £204.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.04. Taylor Maritime Investments Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 59.60 ($0.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 87 ($1.09).

Taylor Maritime Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Taylor Maritime Investments’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 6.9%.

Taylor Maritime Investments Company Profile

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, an investment company, engages in the acquisition, management, and operation of dry bulk ships. It also operates a fleet of Geared Handysize, Supramaxm and Ultramax vessels. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

